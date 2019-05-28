× Brad Leighninger and Gettin Basted on Championships, Restaurants and Gettin Ready for Racing & BBQ SmokeDown!

Pitmaster Brad Leighninger of KCBS Team Of The Year “Gettin’ Basted” joins Dane On The Road. Hear as Brad shares the journey of Gettin Basted, from a surprise addition to World Food Championships all the way to the top team in professional BBQ. Listen as Brad shares the move into restaurants in Branson, experiences with Guy Fieri and Food Network and the excitement leading up to the Inaugural BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway coming up June 28-30.