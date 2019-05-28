× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.28.19: High Tech Hamburgers

Today, Bill and Wendy’s guests include Ashley Esqueda, Steve Dale, and Christopher Carosa. Senior Producer at CNET, Ashley Esqueda gives Bill and Wendy their weekly Tech Tuesday update. Animal behavior consultant and pet expert, Steve Dale discusses the passage of a new pet fire safety law and gives some information on caring for your furry friends. Finally, in honor of National Hamburger Day, author and columnist, Chris Carosa shares some of the contents of his book “Hamburger Dreams: How Classic Crime Solving Techniques Helped Crack The Case Of America’s Greatest Culinary Mystery.”

