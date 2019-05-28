× Ashley Esqueda joins Bill and Wendy to talk discuss some positive and negative developments for Tech Tuesday

Bill and Wendy invite senior producer of CNET, Ashley Esqueda, to discuss the new smartphone coming from the creators of the app TikTok, “Gaming disorder being deemed an official illness by World Health Organization, and how deepfake technology is becoming increasingly deceptive.

