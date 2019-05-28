Actress Dana DeLorenzo talks new show “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” with Nick Digilio

Nick D and Dana DeLorenzo (Nick Digilio)

“Ash vs. Evil Dead” star Dana DeLorenzo returns to the Nick Digilio Show to talk about the new series “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” premiering on Epix on Sunday, June 2nd.

She gives Nick the inside scoop on the show, its spectacular cast and how she maybe got a little too handsy with Sir Ben Kingsley at the red carpet premiere.

