× WGN Radio Theatre #390: The Great Gildersleeve & GunSmoke

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 26, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Great Gildersleeve: City Employees Picnic” Starring: Hal Peary; (05-21-44). For our final episode of the night we have: “GunSmoke: Doc Quits” Starring: William Conrad; (08-27-55).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre