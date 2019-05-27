× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/27/19): Kristen McQueary on the state of Gov. Pritzker’s legislative agenda, Kasso remembers an unsung American hero, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 190(05/27/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune’s Kristen McQueary to discuss her newfound knack for home improvement, the state of Gov. JB Pritzker’s legislative agenda as the spring session comes to a close (including an investigation into state Sen. Patricia Van Pelt selling seminars on how to get rich off of recreational marijuana while also being a co-sponsor of the cannabis legislation,) and the ethical questions surrounding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot choosing a former U.S. marshal -who’s married to a city lobbyist for United Airlines- to head her security detail. Plus, Kasso commemorates Memorial Day with the story of an American hero who died in Afghanistan. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3643045/3643045_2019-05-27-195745.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @StatehouseChick Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’her