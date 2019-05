× Secretary Robert Wilkie, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Venerating the Fallen, Mental Health Care and Suicide Prevention

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes the Honorable Robert Wilkie, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs , to salute our fallen on Memorial Day, new and expanded programs take care for our veterans, the stigma of mental health issues across America and efforts to reduce and eliminate the growing rate of Veteran suicides.