Roe Conn Full Show (5/24/19): Dan Hampton celebrates the Chicago Bears100, Paul Brian celebrates the 103rd Indy 500, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, May 24th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts a wet Memorial Day, Lauren Lapka lays out a whole list of things to do for the holiday weekend, automotive expert/co-host of “His Turn-Her Turn” Paul Brian talks about the 103rd running for the Indianapolis 500, Hall-of-Fame Chicago Bear Dan Hampton looks at the Bears Centennial Top 100 List & the Bears100 Celebration Weekend, the Top Five@5 features Jamie Foxx having fun on live television during the live-action presentation of ‘The Jeffersons,’ Mackenzie DeVito from No Bones Beach Club rolls out a vegan #CanarbleWagon, and The Long Lost performs for LIVE Music Friday.
