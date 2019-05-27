× President of Encompass Audio and Visual Talks all About How Lighting and Room Acoustics can Effect Work Productivity

Jon Hansen is joined with the President of Encompass Audio and Visual, Tim Pickett. Encompass Audio Visual utilizes both Bluebeam & Fieldwire as real-time project management and collaboration tools, enabling greater efficiency and accuracy for every project Every employee at EAV is empowered with an iPad loaded with these tools to enable them to directly access and annotate projects, expediting the entire project. To learn more about Encompass Audio and Visual go to encompassav.com.