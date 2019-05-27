× Memorial Day Pinch Hitter: Jon Hansen in for Nick Digilio

Nick Digilio is off this Memorial Day morning but have no fear, one of WGN’s Very Own and WCIU The JAM’s, Jon Hansen steps up to the plate.

Throughout the whole show Jon Hansen welcomes callers to chime in and pay a tribute to friends and family who have lost their lives serving our country. To kick off the show Jon Hansen chats with WGN news reporter, Vic Vaughn, about his service in the Air Force and to honor some of the men and women who are no longer with us today. Next on the show Jon is joined with Blockbuster Blake Stubbs to talk about what fun movies that are currently out and what should be next on your movie-going list. Jon, Blake and many listeners then switch gears to talk about all of the brilliant war movies and documentaries out there that really do an amazing job depicting what war was like for those who served or who are currently serving. Comment below what your favorite war movie/documentary is.

On the latter half of the show Jon is joined with the President of Encompass Audio and Visual, Tim Pickett. Encompass Audio Visual utilizes both Bluebeam & Fieldwire as real-time project management and collaboration tools, enabling greater efficiency and accuracy for every project Every employee at EAV is empowered with an iPad loaded with these tools to enable them to directly access and annotate projects, expediting the entire project. To learn more about Encompass Audio and Visual go to encompassav.com. To close out the show, Jon is joined with Mark Slaby with the Patriot Education Fund. Through an investment in education, the Patriot Education Fund’s vision is to honor and empower our service members and military families transition from their service to our country into successful careers in the public and private sector. Their mission is to provide financial and educational assistance to enlisted military veterans (E1 to E5) and their dependents. To learn more, donate or apply for scholarships go to patrioteducationfund.org.