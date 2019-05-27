× Mark Slaby talks about The Opportunities The Patriot Education Fund can Offer

On this fine Memorial Day morning Jon Hansen is joined with Mark Slaby with the Patriot Education Fund. Through an investment in education, the Patriot Education Fund’s vision is to honor and empower our service members and military families transition from their service to our country into successful careers in the public and private sector. Their mission is to provide financial and educational assistance to enlisted military veterans (E1 to E5) and their dependents. To learn more, donate or apply for scholarships go to patrioteducationfund.org.