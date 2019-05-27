× Jon Hansen Talks all things War Movies and Documentaries with Blockbuster Blake Stubbs

Jon Hansen is joined with Blockbuster Blake Stubbs to talk about what fun movies that are currently out and what should be next on your movie-going list. Jon, Blake and many listeners then switch gears to talk about all of the brilliant war movies and documentaries out there that really do an amazing job depicting what war was like for those who served or who are currently serving.

