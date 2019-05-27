Elliott Bambrough from WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best’: Cool Treats and Favorite Sweets
Elliott Bambrough of WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best’ checks in with Dave to share the best places for cool treats, Italian ice and the best frozen custard in the city. Plus… Michael Ciapciak, owner of ‘Pretty Cool’ Ice Cream (and ‘Bang Bang Pie’) stops by to talk about his unique frozen novelties.
What’s your favorite place for ice cream, frozen yogurt or frozen custard?
For more information, visit chicagosbesttv.com and prettycoolicecream.com