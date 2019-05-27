× Dave Plier in for Steve Cochran Full Memorial Day Show: Chicago Radio Legend Garry Meier, Chicago’s Own Gary Sinise, U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Elliott Bambrough from ‘Chicago’s Best’, Santa’s Village, and Weber Grill

Dave Plier fills in for Steve Cochran on the morning show with guests including Chicago radio legend Garry Meier, Chicago’s Own Gary Sinise, U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and Elliott Bambrough from ‘Chicago’s Best’. Plus, Dave and the morning crew talk about summer traditions, the new exhibit ‘Louder Than Words’ at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, summer grilling with Kevin Kolman of Weber Grill, cool treats with Michael Ciapciak from the ‘Pretty Cool’ Ice Cream Shop in Chicago and more!