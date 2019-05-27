× Catching Up with Chicago Radio Legend Garry Meier: Honoring America’s Fallen, Why Summer Jobs for Kids are Few and Far Between

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier to talk about the real meaning of Memorial Day, celebrating his father Frank Meier, as he shares his special recording about the 48-hour period of battle in December 1944 during his service in the U.S. Army under General George Patton, and reflects on those who never made it home. Plus, a conversation about summer jobs becoming a rite of passage for American teenagers. However higher wage mandates are leaving teens struggling to get these once available entry-level summer jobs, which could negatively impact them not only for the summer they’re unemployed, but potentially for the entirety of their career.