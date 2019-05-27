× B2B – A Walk Down Gin Lane

Gin: it’s a canvas for expression to distillers, a clutch tool to elevate cocktails for mixologists, and an excitingly diverse spirit for the Barrel to Bottle team to taste. Binny’s Skokie Assistant Manager Shannon leads the podcast team through a tour of some of her recent gin discoveries: Boone County Jail Gin, Old Elk Distillery Dry Town Gin, Copper & Kings American Dry Gin, Few Spirits Bourbon Barrel Aged Gin, Sipsmith London Sloe Gin and the limited Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice. Stick around for this week’s Q&A segment: it’s a stumper that tests the team’s Scotch smarts.

