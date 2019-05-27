× After Hours With Rick Kogan Full Show 05/26/19

Tonight on After Hours W/ Rick Kogan:

Joining Rick in our Allstate Skyline Studios, author John Binder tells us more about his gangster-filled book The Chicago Outfit that gives readers and insides look on the evolution of Chicago’s underworld, focusing on their business activities and leadership along with the violence and political protection they employed to become the most successful of the Cosa Nostra crime families and Al Capone’s Beer Wars: A Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago during Prohibition a major focus is how the Capone gang — one of twelve major bootlegging mobs in Chicago at the start of Prohibition–gained a virtual monopoly over organized crime in northern Illinois and beyond.

You can purchase your copy of The Chicago Outfit and Al Capone’s Beer Wars: A Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago during Prohibition on Amazon, Google Play and Barnes and Nobles.

If just reading about it isn’t enough, join one of the two Chitown Gangster Tours operated by John; the Chicago Prohibition Gangster Tour and the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour. You can purchase your tickets on ChitownGangsterTours.com

Chicago Jeep Union Administrator John Kugler and sons John, James, Michael and Alex join the conversation in the studio as he gives all the details on this season’s upcoming off-road events including Jeep Blitz (May 23-29), the 2019 Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion (May 31) and more.

Calling in, Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport manager Joe DePaulo all you need to know about their 19th Annual Cavalcade of Planes coming up June 1-2 at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport.

The annual showcase features a display of new planes, warbirds, military displays, a beer garden and more.

For more information on Cavalcade of Planes go to cavalcadeofplanes.com. You can purchase your tickets here.

Plus, Chef Cleetus Friedman cap the show telling us all about what’s happening at Theater on the Lake and Lakefront Restaurant. For more information on how to get a table at Theater on the Lake this Summer visit theateronthelake.com.

