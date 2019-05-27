× A Memorial Day Special with Amy Guth, Mark Doyle & Branden Marty | 05.27.19

On this Memorial Day Special, Amy welcomes co-host’s Mark Doyle (Rags of Honor) and Branden Marty (Veteran Roasters) to discuss stories that uncover the meaning of Memorial Day.

The conversation starts with Paul Grasmehr, from Pritzker Military Museum and Library, to talk about the historical view of this holiday and how it compares with other military/veteran holidays.

Then Jim Frazier, Gold Star Father and Gold Star Family Supporter and Activist, joins in studio to share his own experience and how he helps other families who lose family members in the line of duty.

The conversation continues with Matt Griffin, CEO/Founder of Combat Flipflops, who focuses on his military experience and what he is doing now to change to better the lives of people living in combat zones.

Later, Mark Vondrasek, Chief Commercial Officer for HYATT, joins the show to discuss how anyone can support veterans.

Plus, Max Martini, actor, director and veterans supporter, calls in to talk about his support of the military and the number of projects that he is working on.

& Much more!

Listen to the podcast here: