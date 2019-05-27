Today’s White Sox game has been suspended, to be continued Monday at 4:40pm before scheduled game.

3rd Annual Friday Night Flights Featuring Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Danielle D’Alessandro

Posted 8:48 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46PM, May 27, 2019

(Photo courtesy Illinois Craft Brewers Guild)

Executive Director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, Danielle D’Alessandro joins Brian Noonan to discuss the 3rd annual  Chicago Friday Night Flights. The kick-off event for summer 2019 will be at Gallagher Way on May 31, featuring 32 breweries from across Chicago.

D’Alessandro recounts the time when she ran into former mayor Rahm Emanuel and brought up how he wanted to celebrate all the fantastic breweries here in Chicago, and Rahm responded “Friday night, outside breweries from around the neighborhood setting up and doing a tasting, live music and GO! The rest is history.  Friday Night Flights is now in its 3rd season produced by the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild in partnership with Choose Chicago.

For more information on Illinois Craft Brewers Guild visit, www.illinoisbeer.org

Information regarding  Friday Night Flights visit, www.choosechicago.com

 

