Willie Dixon’s Blues Foundation prepares for upcoming exhibit and more

The President of Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundations Jackie Dixon and Director of Janine Judge joins the conversation in the studio with Host Dave Hoesktra to tell all about updates at the historic Chess Records studio and the upcoming Rolling Stones photo exhibit.

Be sure to go check out Willie Dixon’s Blue Heaven Foundation in person during their Rolling Stones exhibit, “The Rolling Stones at Chess,” June 5th at 2120 S. Michigan Ave.

For more information on Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation and their upcoming events, go to bluesheaven.com.