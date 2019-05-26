WGN Radio Theatre #389:  The Shadow, You Bet Your Life & Dragnet

(L-R) Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and  Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 25, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Shadow: Can The Dead Talk?” Starring: Bill Johnstone; (03-19-39).  Next, we have: “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word: Chair” Starring Groucho Marx; (04-26-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Dragnet: The Thomas Laval Case” Starring: Jack Webb; (10-01-49).

