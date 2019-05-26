× The IL Reproductive Health Act establishes that access to all forms of reproductive healthcare is a fundamental right

Rick Pearson talks to Democratic State Rep. Kelly Cassidy of Chicago about abortion rights and the IL Reproductive Health Act (RHA). As surrounding states have been enacting stricter laws regarding reproductive health, the RHA in IL has been gaining more attention. Kelly explains the various issues this new Bill combats and the overall mission to allow access to all forms of reproductive health care. She also addresses many misconceptions that surround reproductive health and more.