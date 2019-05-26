× Steve Dale 5/26/2019 Full Show: Fostering animals is now a bit easier

Steve Dale speaks with Gloria Lissner, Founder of the Famous Fido Rescue and Adoption Alliance, about the issues surrounding puppy mills, the pet adoption process, and pet surrender cases. Gloria also provides details about the alliance’s upcoming Gala on May 31st to celebrate the lives of all animals.

Ledy VanKavage, Senior Legislative Analyst at Best Friends, also joins the show to discuss a new Bill introduced in IL that sets to make fostering animals more affordable and easier.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv