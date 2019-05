× Pinch Hitters 05/26/19: Road trip! Jon Hansen Chats to Justin Scarred About Route 66 and More!

Jon Hansen sits in for Dave Plier on this Memorial Day weekend. It’s a fun show getting you into the spirit of summer road trips! We get the show started off with YouTuber Justin Scarred. Justin has traveled up and down “The Mother Road”, and documents it all on his YouTube channel here. Later Jon takes your phone calls and texts about some of your favorite road trip experiences.