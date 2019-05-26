× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra Full Podcast 05/25/19

Host Dave Hoesktra is joined by Long time Chicago promoter Ron Onesti in our Allstate Skyline Studios to discuss his two new projects: reopening the 1925 Art Deco Des Plaines Theatre and Wild West/rockability theme in Union, Illinois.

The President of Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundations Jackie Dixon and Director of Janine Judge joins the conversation in the studio to tell us all about updates at the historic Chess Records studio and the upcoming Rolling Stones photo exhibit.

Be sure to go check out Willie Dixon’s Blue Heaven Foundation in person during their Rolling Stones exhibit, “The Rolling Stones at Chess,” June 5th at 2120 S. Michigan Ave.

For more information on Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation and their upcoming events, go to bluesheaven.com.

Plus, Robert Rolfe Fedderson and his band perform LIVE in our Allstate Performance Studios. Keep an eye out for his new album “Pepper in His Heart” produced by legendary Steve Albini. Fedderson is accompanied by Terri Ann Fedderson on percussion, Ingrid Schinnoski on fiddle and violin and Rick “The Shadow” Haehnlien on acoustic bass.

The band tells us all about how they got started and the history that inspires them to continue to play.

For more information on Robert Rolfe Fedderson visit robertrolfefedderson.com.

