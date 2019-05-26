× Karen Conti | Full Show 5/26/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen is joined in the studio by stand up comedian and WGN Radio personality John DaCosse! John shares some of his favorite performances and discusses Grave Matters, the unique business cleaning up cemetery grave sites. Then, Illinois Office of Tourism Acting Director Jan Kemmerling shares interesting Illinois destinations for your upcoming summer travel.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

