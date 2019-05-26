× Get Your Kicks on Route 66 with YouTuber Justin Scarred!

With summer right around the corner, road trips have been a staple in American culture. From New York to California, you can access the whole country. However if you haven’t done it, what’s the best way to do it? Where should you stop? YouTube star Justin Scarred joins Jon Hansen to chat about some of the hidden treasures on historic Route 66. Justin has traveled up and down “The Mother Road”, and documents it all on his YouTube channel here.

