Get Your Kicks on Route 66 with YouTuber Justin Scarred!

Posted 3:36 AM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42AM, May 26, 2019

PHOTO: FILE--This June 21, 2016, file photo shows one of the signs along historic Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, file)

With summer right around the corner, road trips have been a staple in American culture. From New York to California, you can access the whole country. However if you haven’t done it, what’s the best way to do it? Where should you stop? YouTube star Justin Scarred joins Jon Hansen to chat about some of the hidden treasures on historic Route 66. Justin has traveled up and down “The Mother Road”, and documents it all on his YouTube channel here.

You can follow Justin on Facebook here!

You can follow Justin on Twitter here!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.