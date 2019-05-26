× Four Chords and a Gun, The recreation of The Ramones

Joining us from Four Chords and a Gun and the man that plays Dee Dee Ramone is musician-actor Paolo Santalucia. Their musical band is an excellent black comedy about the infamous punk band the Ramones. The plays reveal the drama-filled 1979 recording session that led to The Ramones album, End of the Century, produced by the eccentric gun wielding Phil Spector. You can catch the Four Chords and a Gun at the Broadway Playhouse as they will be playing up until June 2nd.

For Infomation and tickets for the Four Chords and a Gun, visit: https://www.broadwayinchicago.com and

Check out Four Chords and a Gun website at https://www.4chordsplay.com/