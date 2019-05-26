Four Chords and a Gun, The recreation of The Ramones

Posted 7:54 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, May 26, 2019

LIve Stage for Four Chords and a Gun

Joining us from Four Chords and a Gun and the man that plays Dee Dee Ramone is musician-actor Paolo Santalucia. Their musical band is an excellent black comedy about the infamous punk band the Ramones. The plays reveal the drama-filled 1979 recording session that led to The Ramones album, End of the Century, produced by the eccentric gun wielding Phil Spector. You can catch the Four Chords and a Gun at the Broadway Playhouse as they will be playing up until June 2nd.

For Infomation and tickets for the Four Chords and a Gun, visit: https://www.broadwayinchicago.com and

Check out Four Chords and a Gun website at https://www.4chordsplay.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.