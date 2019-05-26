Democratic State Rep Rob Martwick: “I believe we will be transitioning to the progressive income tax”

Posted 9:46 AM, May 26, 2019

PHOTO: Democratic state Rep. Robert Martwick of Chicago.

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Rep. Rob Martwick of Chicago on the graduated rate income tax. Rob is the House Sponsor of the proposed state constitutional amendment carrying J.B. Pritzker’s proposal for the graduated rate income tax and he shares his optimism about gaining the votes needed to fully implement it. Rob also touches on some of the vital issues in IL that the graduated rate income tax will heavily impact including property taxes, education, and more.

