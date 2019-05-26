Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 26, 2019 | Memorial Day, Bike the Drive, Matilda the Musical, Rocketman Interviews, Weber Grill Giveaway!

Posted 1:25 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, May 26, 2019

Join Dean this Sunday morning, as he starts things off with WGN’s Dave Eanet, reporting live from the Bike The Drive on Lake Shore Drive. Then, the cast of Matilda: The Musical, joins Dean to talk about their award-winning show, and they perform two hit songs, My House and Naughty.  Dean shares his interviews with Taron Egerton, Elton John, Bernie Taupin, and Boy George, from the Rocketman red carpet in London. Finally, for Dean’s food time segment, we get a call from Jamie Purviance, a Weber Grill expert and author, to discuss his new cookbook, Memorial Day BBQ tips, and takes listener questions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.