× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 26, 2019 | Memorial Day, Bike the Drive, Matilda the Musical, Rocketman Interviews, Weber Grill Giveaway!

Join Dean this Sunday morning, as he starts things off with WGN’s Dave Eanet, reporting live from the Bike The Drive on Lake Shore Drive. Then, the cast of Matilda: The Musical, joins Dean to talk about their award-winning show, and they perform two hit songs, My House and Naughty. Dean shares his interviews with Taron Egerton, Elton John, Bernie Taupin, and Boy George, from the Rocketman red carpet in London. Finally, for Dean’s food time segment, we get a call from Jamie Purviance, a Weber Grill expert and author, to discuss his new cookbook, Memorial Day BBQ tips, and takes listener questions.