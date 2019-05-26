× Chicago Jeep Union Administrator John Kugler talks a Jeep filled Summer

Chicago Jeep Union Administrator John Kugler joins the conversation in our Allstate Skyline Studio with Host Rick Kogan as he gives all the details on this season’s upcoming off-road events including Jeep Blitz (May 23-29), the 2019 Silver Lake Sand Dunes Jeep Invasion (May 31) and more.

Calling in, Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport manager Joe DePaulo all you need to know about their 19th Annual Cavalcade of Planes coming up June 1-2 at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport.

The annual showcase features a display of new planes, warbirds, military displays, a beer garden and more.

For more information on Cavalcade of Planes go to cavalcadeofplanes.com. You can purchase your tickets here.