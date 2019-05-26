× Author John Binder talks his books, gangster tours and more

Tonight on After Hours W/ Rick Kogan:

Joining Host Rick Kogan in our Allstate Skyline Studios, author John Binder tells us more about his gangster-filled book The Chicago Outfit that gives readers and insides look on the evolution of Chicago’s underworld, focusing on their business activities and leadership along with the violence and political protection they employed to become the most successful of the Cosa Nostra crime families and Al Capone’s Beer Wars: A Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago during Prohibition a major focus is how the Capone gang — one of twelve major bootlegging mobs in Chicago at the start of Prohibition–gained a virtual monopoly over organized crime in northern Illinois and beyond.

You can purchase your copy of The Chicago Outfit and Al Capone’s Beer Wars: A Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago during Prohibition on Amazon, Google Play and Barnes and Nobles.

If just reading about it isn’t enough, join one of the two Chitown Gangster Tours operated by John; the Chicago Prohibition Gangster Tour and the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour. You can purchase your tickets on ChitownGangsterTours.com