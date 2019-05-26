× Robert Fedderson and band performs LIVE in the Allstate Performance Studio

Robert Rolfe Fedderson and his band perform LIVE in our Allstate Performance Studios with Host Dave Hoesktra. Keep an eye out for his new album “Pepper in His Heart” produced by legendary Steve Albini. Fedderson is accompanied by Terri Ann Fedderson on percussion, Ingrid Schinnoski on fiddle and voilin and Rick “The Shadow” Haehnlien on acoustic bass.

The band tells us all about how they got started and the history that inspires them to continue to play.

For more information on Robert Rolfe Fedderson visit robertrolfefedderson.com.