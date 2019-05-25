Yuumi and MSI Revisited, Summer Split Preview & Patch 9.11 Breakdown
It has been two weeks since hyper-enabler Yuumi was released in League of Legends. Inven Global E-sports Reporter, Nick Geracie chats about how Yuumi is fairing so far in the game. Nick gives a few recommendations on how you should spec Yuumi. Mid Seasonal Invitational (MSI) is recapped. Nick breaks down how Western teams have improved & what shocked him about the G2 vs Team Liquid MSI finals. The League of Legends Summer Split is one week away; what teams to keep your eye out on and why? And Patch 9.11 is broken down.
Check out articles by Nick Geracie & other E-sports News: Invenglobal.com
Follow Nick Geracie on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Nickgeracie
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com