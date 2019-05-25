Yuumi and MSI Revisited, Summer Split Preview & Patch 9.11 Breakdown

Yuumi The Magical Cat (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

It has been two weeks since hyper-enabler Yuumi was released in League of Legends. Inven Global E-sports Reporter, Nick Geracie chats about how Yuumi is fairing so far in the game. Nick gives a few recommendations on how you should spec Yuumi.  Mid Seasonal Invitational (MSI) is recapped. Nick breaks down how Western teams have improved & what shocked him about the G2 vs Team Liquid MSI finals. The League of Legends Summer Split is one week away; what teams to keep your eye out on and why? And Patch 9.11 is broken down.

