White Sox Weekly 05/25/19: Week in review, Rich King from Minnesota, Chris Getz and more…

In this weeks show of ‘White Sox Weekly’ Mark Carman gives you two hours of action packed White Sox discussion. Beginning with a recap from the 8-1 loss in Minnesota with sportscaster Rich King. Other conversations include Chris Getz the Director of Player Development for the Chicago White Sox, prospect Nick Madrigal, and Andy Masur sits down with manager Rick Renteria to learn more about the skipper from an off the field perspective.