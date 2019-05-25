White Sox Weekly 05/25/19: Week in review, Rich King from Minnesota, Chris Getz and more…

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox pitcher Kelvin Herrera, right, reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza, back left, in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday May 25, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 8-1. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In this weeks show of ‘White Sox Weekly’ Mark Carman gives you two hours of action packed White Sox discussion. Beginning with a recap from the 8-1 loss in Minnesota with sportscaster Rich King. Other conversations include Chris Getz the Director of Player Development for the Chicago White Sox, prospect Nick Madrigal, and Andy Masur sits down with manager Rick Renteria to learn more about the skipper from an off the field perspective.

 

