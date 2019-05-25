× WGN Radio producer, musician Michael Heidemann talks the sounds of summer

As the unofficial start of summer begins, Jon Hansen, Michael Heidemann, Jess Raines and Roger Badesch welcome listeners to our WGN Radio bonfire celebration! Some may know Heidemann as Steve Cochran’s producer…or can be heard playing shows around Chicago as “Michael J. Foxy.” Roger breaks out his white pants, Jess wants s’mores, Jon wants to buy a lake house and Michael takes some song requests! Join us as we talk music all night and get the exclusive scoop on how Michael’s stage name came to fruition. We also discuss the best summer adventures and bucket lists. For more information on Michael’s music or his Sound Sessions podcast, check out his website or give him a follow on social media.