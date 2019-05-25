× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.24.19 | Finally Friday panel, binge and uncorks, and a game of “What’s That From”

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

It’s Finally Friday! This week’s Finally Friday panel with our Chief Geek Officer Elliott Serrano, Attorney and Founder of Lieber Law Group Mike Lieber, President of Aileron Dave Lundy, President and CEO of Sirius Enterprises Ken Jakubowski and former WGN Radio Host Esmeralda Leon discuss Chicago’s new mayor Lori Lightfoot and her response to congress, Illinois’ fair tax legislation, popular movies they hate,

We binge and uncork with wine expert Susan Danenberger as we review Netflix Original “The Ranch.”

We play “Whats that from?” where we take a classic movie and perform it LIVE. Guess what movie we read from tonight.

Be sure to join the Finally Friday discuss every single Friday for open discussions on the week’s trending news and topics.

Listen to the full podcast here:

