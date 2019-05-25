× Saturday Night Special With Amy Guth: Startups With Social Impact | 05.25.19

On this episode of Sturday Night Special with Amy Guth:

Amy welcomes Joanne Rodriguez, Founder & CEO of Mycocycle, a ecologically viable

and sustainable process to divert asphalt-based materials from landfill with the goal of developing new products.

Then, Sonny Tai. Founder of Aegis Systems joins Amy in studio to discuss how the startup company specializes in automatically detecting firearms by providing early warning notifications to improve law enforcement response.

Later, Letitia Zwickert. Founder & CEO of MENTEE, talks about the non-profit organization and the opportunity it provides to immigrant and refugee high school students with one-on-one mentorship, cross-sector job shadows and professional training to support their dreams.

Plus, Danny Freed, Founder & CEO of Blueprint Health talks about his mission with the startup company to redefine how mental healthcare works.

Listen to the podcast here