× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures: 5/25/19

Jane and Pete are filling in for John Williams, and they’re joined in the first half hour by Joe Pollina from Tommy Pollina Landscape to talk about the best ways to keep your lawn healthy this summer. Then, JulieAnn Villa and Dr. Timothy Pearman from Lurie’s Cancer Center are in-studio to preview their upcoming 5k Run/Walk. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson explains the increased police presence in the city for the holiday weekend. NBC’s NHL announcer Doc Emrick joins the show to preview the Stanley Cup Finals. Later, wine director at Hogsalt Jim Bube shares some summer wines with the hosts.