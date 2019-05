× OTL #658: Ald. La Spata arrives, Illinois’ bad bed on gambling, The Secret History of the Universal Togetherness Band

Mike Stephen talks to new 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata about the issues, learns how Illinois video gambling is a bad bet, and discovers the Secret History of local 70s funkers The Universal Togetherness Band. This week’s local music is brought to you by The Dead Licks.

