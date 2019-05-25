× Mario Andretti LIVE from Indy on a Life in the Fast Lane & 50th Anniversary of His 500 Win!

Motorsports legend and all time great racing driver Mario Andretti joins Dane LIVE from Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the 103rd running and the 50th anniversary of his victory at the Indy 500. Hear as Mario shares a life in racing and excitement always around the Indy 500. Mario fills us in on this years special elements honoring his win, including the museum exhibition (now through November) and being featured on the silver badges all the way to the multi part series and life story “Drive Like Andretti” created and airing now from NBC Sports. Mario talks about his love for Indy, his appreciation for his family and success and how fortunate he has been throughout his life and career. For more information on all things Mario check out www.Marioandretti.com and to see Drive like Andretti check out www.NBCsports.com.