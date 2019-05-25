× Jon Hansen in for Matt Bubala: Full show 5-25-19

This Memorial Day weekend, Jon Hansen fills in for Matt Bubala. Producer extraordinaire Michael Heidemann, “Michael J. Foxy” joins the conversation to talk all things summer and Memorial Day activities. He also takes some song requests from listeners. At 2:30 a.m., we chat with movie critic Blake Stubbs as he reviews what box office movies you should see this weekend. Throughout the show, we talk bucket list vacation spots, beach party movies from Roger’s past and Chicago slang terms.