Highlights: Twins 8 – White Sox 1 – 5/25/19

Posted 11:57 PM, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46PM, May 25, 2019

Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza hits a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Kelvin Herrera in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday May 25, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 8-1. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins – May 25, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

