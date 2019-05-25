Highlights: Twins 11 – White Sox 4 – 5/24/19

Posted 12:11 AM, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03AM, May 25, 2019

Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez stands on the mound after giving up a solo home run to Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins – May 24, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

