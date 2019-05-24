× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/24/19: Boosting Saving Accounts, Testing For Marijuana, & SW Loop Real Estate

Is your savings account doing the most it can for you? Greg McBride explained to Steve Bertrand that there are a number of resources now that can make it simple, secure and most importantly, earning interest. Tom Gimbel is helping candidates accept some of the reasons why they didn’t lock down a job, Fred Delfino is working to help law enforcement detect drivers under the influence of marijuana with the SoToxa device, and Danny Ecker is diving deep into what’s creating a buzz in the southwest corner of the Loop.