Wintrust Business Lunch 5/24/19: Boosting Saving Accounts, Testing For Marijuana, & SW Loop Real Estate

Posted 1:02 PM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, May 24, 2019
Is your savings account doing the most it can for you? Greg McBride explained to Steve Bertrand that there are a number of resources now that can make it simple, secure and most importantly, earning interest. Tom Gimbel is helping candidates accept some of the reasons why they didn’t lock down a job, Fred Delfino is working to help law enforcement detect drivers under the influence of marijuana with the SoToxa device, and Danny Ecker is diving deep into what’s creating a buzz in the southwest corner of the Loop.

 

