Want to see Bill Clinton’s saxophone? Aretha Franklin’s Inauguration Hat? We’ve got them!

Posted 10:33 AM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, May 24, 2019

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bill Clinton, governor of Arkansas, plays the saxophone at a fundraiser at a Washington club, Tuesday night, January 22, 1992. Clinton appeared with the R&B group "Jackie Lee and the Stickem Up Posse Band." (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Dave Plier and Justin Kulovsek join Steve Cochran to talk about the newest exhibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics”.  Everything from Bill Clinton’s saxophone to Aretha’s hat…see them all at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

