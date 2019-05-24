Vic’s Picks 5.24.19 | Guns N’ Roses, CCR, Ray Charles and more

Posted 6:54 AM, May 24, 2019

Vic Vaughn listens to the greatest albums of all time

WGN news anchor Vic Vaughn is expanding his musical knowledge by listening to every album from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time and giving his impressions of some of the most important music ever made.

This week, Vic shares his thoughts on “Appetite for Destruction”, “Chronicle, Vol. 1”, “The Birth of Soul” and more.

Listen every week and recommend your own picks for Vic at nickdshow@gmail.com.

