× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.23.19 | Cleanliness, racecar driving, and bad tips

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Fresh out of a White Sox victory, Chicago Tribune Editorial Cartoonist, Scott Stantis joins us in our Allstate Skyline Studio as we discuss the most infested public service.

Keep up with Scott on Twitter! @ScottStantis

Lotus Core President and Vice President of Dan Ziolkowski and Sanjaya Vatuk joins the conversation in the studio to tell us about their journey to Lotus Core and their annual event coming soon.

On June 23, the 17th Annual Carl Grabowski Driver’s Education Day @ Blackhawk Farm in South Beloit. You can find your tickets here. Don’t forget to use the$15 off discount. Just be sure to mention Patti V in the comments.

Get your car out on a race track and be a race car driver for the day. All experience levels welcomed!

For more information, go to lotuscore.org.

Plus, Patti and the guys play “I gotta know!” One of our guests has a question for you. How much do you tip when you go out to eat?

Listen to the full podcast here:

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter! @PattiVasquezCHI