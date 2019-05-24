The Opening Bell 5/24/19: The Most Notable International Impacts on Wall Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks away after making a speech in the street outside 10 Downing Street in London, England (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Brexit news kicked off the day as Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to step down on June 7th after her unsuccessful attempt to lead the Brexit charge, but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and Steve Grzanich were focused on the issues that are going on in the U.S. and all the effects they’re having on the markets. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) then previewed the summer air travel season that is about to get underway and people are happy to get back on those planes despite 737 Max news.

 

