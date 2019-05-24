× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.24.19: Weekend weather, Jussie Smollett court documents, Nancy Pelosi’s speech, Fun Things to Do and Bright Side of Life

John Williams wants listeners’ minds to be at ease as they plan their long weekends, so he calls on WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory for minute-by-minute, location-by-location forecasts. Then, Chicago Tribune Federal Courts Reporter Jason Meisner joins the show to describe the 192-page court file in the case of Jussie Smollett, and what else is to come next. John wants to know if those working on Capitol Hill should be required to retire after a certain age. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you Fun Things To Do This Weekend and the Bright Side of Life.